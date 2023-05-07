Khap leaders all set for Delhi march

Rohtak, May 6
Khap panchayats have geared up to carry forward the indefinite agitation by the wrestlers in Delhi. Their leaders would march to Delhi tomorrow to participate in a meeting of all khap panchayats to decide the further course of action.
Leaders of khap panchayats and farm outfits active in different parts of the state have formulated a strategy for reaching Delhi by giving the police the slip. They have also formed a 31-member committee to attend the meeting in Delhi.
The Delhi and Haryana police have already intensified surveillance on the border points leading to Delhi.
Sources claimed that khap leaders from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan would assemble at Jantar Mantar to take a decisive decision to lead the agitation following a call given by the joint panchayat of various khaps at Soram village in UP, on Thursday.
“Leaders and representatives of over 40 khaps across Haryana were part of the meeting in Meham today. Since no action is being taken against the WFI chief, it is now imperative to take the agitation to the next phase,” said Balwant Namberdar, chief of Phogat Khap.
Virender Singh Hooda, general secretary, BKU (Kisan Sarkar), said the meeting presided over by Mehar Singh, chief of the Meham Chaubisi panchayat, lasted over five hours and khap leaders discussed how to carry forward the protest effectively.
“The issue of pitching a tent at Jantar Mantar to ensure the safety of wrestlers and to strengthen the agitation was also discussed. However, a final call will be taken tomorrow,” Hooda said, adding that the opening of an office of khap panchayats at Bahadurgarh, located on the Delhi border, was also discussed to assist the protest.
Delhi cops ‘contacting’ them
- Khap 84 panchayat chief Hardeep Singh Ahlawat has claimed that officials of the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies were contacting khap leaders to find out their plan regarding the Delhi march on Sunday
- Keeping in view the ‘activeness’ of the intelligence agencies, the khap leaders are keeping their plan a secret
- He maintained that they would go to Delhi in a peaceful manner and would not hesitate to protest and stage a dharna on the road if the police detained them en route
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings
BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis
Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national
Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...