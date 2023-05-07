Khap leaders all set for Delhi march

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 6

Khap panchayats have geared up to carry forward the indefinite agitation by the wrestlers in Delhi. Their leaders would march to Delhi tomorrow to participate in a meeting of all khap panchayats to decide the further course of action.

Leaders of khap panchayats and farm outfits active in different parts of the state have formulated a strategy for reaching Delhi by giving the police the slip. They have also formed a 31-member committee to attend the meeting in Delhi.

The Delhi and Haryana police have already intensified surveillance on the border points leading to Delhi.

Sources claimed that khap leaders from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan would assemble at Jantar Mantar to take a decisive decision to lead the agitation following a call given by the joint panchayat of various khaps at Soram village in UP, on Thursday.

“Leaders and representatives of over 40 khaps across Haryana were part of the meeting in Meham today. Since no action is being taken against the WFI chief, it is now imperative to take the agitation to the next phase,” said Balwant Namberdar, chief of Phogat Khap.

Virender Singh Hooda, general secretary, BKU (Kisan Sarkar), said the meeting presided over by Mehar Singh, chief of the Meham Chaubisi panchayat, lasted over five hours and khap leaders discussed how to carry forward the protest effectively.

“The issue of pitching a tent at Jantar Mantar to ensure the safety of wrestlers and to strengthen the agitation was also discussed. However, a final call will be taken tomorrow,” Hooda said, adding that the opening of an office of khap panchayats at Bahadurgarh, located on the Delhi border, was also discussed to assist the protest.

Delhi cops ‘contacting’ them