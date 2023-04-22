Khap leaders in Delhi today to support former Governor Satpal Malik

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 21

Leaders of various khaps will participate in a function to be organised at the RK Puram locality in New Delhi tomorrow in support of former Governor Satpal Malik, who came into limelight again for his recent “controversial” statement over the Pulwama attack.

“All khaps active in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, western UP and Rajasthan endorse Satpal Malik, as he keeps raising farmers’ issues, working for protecting the Constitution and strengthening democracy. A large number of khap leaders from different states will attend the function in Delhi tomorrow to express their solidarity with him,” said Om Prakash Dhankar, coordinator, Sarv Khap Panchayat. Dhankar maintained all khaps would also submit a joint memorandum to the President, demanding the restoration of Malik’s personal security. “His security was withdrawn some time ago,” he added.