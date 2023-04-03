Khap panchayats for amendment to Hindu Marriage Act

Hisar, April 2
Representatives of about 200 khap panchayats who met in Kandela village of Jind district today demanded amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act by inserting the clause of consent and presence of parents mandatory in court marriages.
Om Prakash Kandela, a khap leader, said they had a discussion on eight resolutions at the meeting, which had the main focus on playing a constructive role in the growth of society and to take initiatives for social reforms.
Kandela said there was a need for society and the government to take concrete steps to promote education and sports. The government should increase the number of government schools and not close down the schools under the merger policy, he said.
The resolution adopted at the meeting included spreading awareness against drug abuse, dowry, celebratory firing at wedding events which had resulted in mishaps in the past and other social issues.
