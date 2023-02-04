Khaps seek ban on same gotra marriage

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 3

Raising the demand of amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act to ban wedding of people of the same village and gotra, besides other social and farmers’ issues, the Sarva Jatiya Sarvakhap and the Jan Kalyan Manch today threatened to launch an agitation in March if their matters were not considered.

Representatives of various khap panchayats, farmers’ unions and social outfits, led by manch’s national convenor and Kandela Khap chief Tek Ram Kandela, gathered at Jat dharmashala here.

Kandela said, “We have passed different resolutions, including ban on marriage between people of the same gotra and within same village, legal guarantee for MSP, loan waiver for farmers and labourers and Swaminathan report implementation. Besides this, we also demand that a boost should be given to natural farming and the land acquisition prices be increased.”

“It has been decided to send a memorandum to the Centre and the state and hold a meeting in Palwal in March if the government fails to give any positive response by February-end. If nothing is done, we will be forced to give a call of agitation at Jantar Mantar or protests in Delhi.”

