Kharga Corps celebrates 52nd Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 6

The 52nd Raising Day of Kharga Corps was celebrated at the Vijay Smarak War Memorial in Ambala Cantonment.

Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, on behalf of all ranks of the Corps, paid homage to its brave hearts, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The headquarters of Kharga Corps was raised on October 6, 1971, and also during the Indo-Pak war that year.

