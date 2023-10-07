Kharga Corps celebrates 52nd Raising Day

Ambala, October 6
The 52nd Raising Day of Kharga Corps was celebrated at the Vijay Smarak War Memorial in Ambala Cantonment.
Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, on behalf of all ranks of the Corps, paid homage to its brave hearts, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The headquarters of Kharga Corps was raised on October 6, 1971, and also during the Indo-Pak war that year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise