Kharga Corps observes Raising Day in Ambala

Chandigarh, October 6
The 51st Raising Day of Kharga Corps was observed solemnly with a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Vijay Smarak War Memorial in Ambala Cantonment today.
On behalf of all ranks of the corps, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the nation. He also conveyed his felicitations to the troops, veterans, civil employees and their families on the occasion.Kharga Corps was raised at Krishna Nagar (East Pakistan) in the run-up to the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It played an instrumental role in the liberation of Bangladesh. With “Kharga”, the mythical weapon of goddess Kali as its insignia, the corps is the Army’s most potent strike formation.
