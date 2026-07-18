Kharif sowing slows in Haryana due to rain deficit; paddy, bajra, cotton hit

The sowing of kharif crop started on a slower note this season as deficient rainfall has affected crop plantation across the state.

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As per the report of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, the total area covered under crop is around 20.31 lakh hectares till July 14 this season compared to nearly 22.90 lakh hectares during the same period in the last kharif season, a decline of around 2.59 lakh hectares in sowing compared to the previous year.

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The report shows that the state has achieved 65.62 per cent of its total kharif sowing target of 30.95 lakh hectares. Agriculture officials believe that the slow progress is mainly due to below-normal rainfall in June and July so far.

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As per the data of the IMD, Haryana has received an average of only 98.1mm rainfall in this season in comparison to normal 134.5 mm rainfall till 16 July, 2026, which is nearly 27 per cent less rainfall than the previous kharif season. The worst-affected districts for deficit rains are Sirsa (-66 per cent), Rohtak (-65 per cent), Ambala (-65 per cent), Jind (58 per cent), Panchkula (-48 per cent), Kaithal (-36 per cent) and Karnal (13 per cent).

However, they are hopeful that sowing activities will grain pace if rainfall improves in coming days. “The predictions of good monsoon rains in coming weeks from July 19 onwards will hopefully compensate the deficit rains, which also boost the sowing of rainfed crops bajra, jawar, maize, kharif pulses and oilseeds along with transplantation of paddy crop,” said Dr Virender Lather, a former Principal Scientist at IARI, New Delhi.

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Paddy transplantation has shown moderate progress as farmers have transplanted paddy on 10.56 lakh hectares, compared to 10.95 lakh hectares during the same period last year. The area is lower by 0.39 lakh hectares. However, around 68 per cent of the state’s target has been achieved.

The major setback has been recorded in bajra cultivation, which has witnessed the sharp decline among all major Kharif crops. Bajra has been sown over only 3 lakh hectares, compared to 4.48 lakh hectares during the same period last year, a fall of 1.8 lakh hectares and only around 47 per cent of the target area has been covered so far. “Bajra is largely a rainfed crop, insufficient rainfall has delayed sowing in many parts of the state,” Dr Lather added.

Cotton cultivation has also been affected due to poor rainfall. It has been sown over 3.11 lakh hectares, compared to 3.94 lakh hectares last year, a decline of 0.83 lakh hectares. The state has achieved around 78 per cent of its cotton sowing target. Similarly, jowar has recorded a decline, with 1.02 lakh hectares covered against 1.22 lakh hectares last year, a decrease of 0.20 lakh hectares.

A few crops have performed better than last year. Sowing of kharif pulses has shown encouraging growth, with sowing covered in 0.47 lakh hectares of area in comparison to 0.32 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Around 72.31 per cent of the target has been achieved.

Kharif oilseeds have also recorded better performance. Oilseeds have covered 0.11 lakh hectares this season in comparison to 0.07 per cent during last year. A total of around 74 per cent of area has been covered so far, said the data.

Sugarcane crop has also shown a major improvement as it has already exceeded its sowing target. The state has cultivated sugarcane on 1.03 lakh hectares against 0.93 lakh hectares last year.

The data further says maize cultivation has recorded a marginal increase, with the sown area rising from 0.03 lakh hectares last year to 0.04 lakh hectares this year. Meanwhile, guar has remained almost unchanged at 0.97 lakh hectares, compared to 0.96 lakh hectares last year. This crop has covered around 33 per cent of its overall target, showing a major sowing is still pending.

However, some districts experienced good sowing. Karnal has covered around 90 per cent transplantation of paddy so far. Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said farmers of Karnal district had transplanted around 90 per cent paddy. The rainfall in the coming days will help in completing the transplantation.