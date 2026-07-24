Kharif sowing slows in Hisar as rain deficit hits Haryana

Deficient monsoon rainfall has left around 80,000 hectares of agricultural land in Hisar district unsown this season, while standing crops of moong, cotton and paddy are facing stress due to the prolonged dry spell.

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According to the Agricultural Meteorology Department of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), the rainfall deficit has been witnessed across Haryana during the current season as around 176 mm of rainfall has been received so far against the normal 231 mm. The department, however, expects the shortfall to narrow with the rainfall forecast over the next few days.

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According to the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, sowing has been completed on about 2.20 lakh hectares in Hisar district. During the corresponding period last year, sowing had crossed three lakh hectares. However, crops are showing signs of stress due to inadequate rainfall.

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Hisar has received only 44.5 mm of rainfall so far in July against the normal average of 140 mm for the month. In contrast, the district had recorded 103 mm of rainfall in the last two days of July last year, taking the month's total to around 170 mm.

The below-normal rainfall has been in extreme contrast to last year when excessive rains had triggered flood-like conditions with inundation in thousands of acres of agricultural land and waterlogging persisting for months.

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Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Rajbir Singh said paddy transplantation was still underway and would continue till the first week of August. The delay in the arrival of the rains had held back sowing this year, but they expected to achieve the target of sowing by the first week of August. He said the area under cotton was likely to be slightly lower than last year, while the acreage under paddy and bajra was expected to increase.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across the state between July 25 and 27.