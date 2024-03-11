Sonepat: Kharkhoda to get Rs 118-cr water treatment plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

A water treatment plant (WTP) with a capacity of 57 million litres per day (MLD) will be established in the Industrial Model Township, Kharkhoda, in Sonepat district.

At a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar here today, Rs 118 crore was approved for the design, construction and commissioning of the project.

In addition, contracts and purchases of various items worth about Rs 774 crore were approved during the meetings of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC) and the HPWPC. About Rs 30 crore was saved through rate negotiations with various bidders.

The agenda for the construction of a women’s college at Jatusana, Rewari district, was approved, at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore. Approval was also granted for the construction of a women’s college at Chammu Kalan, Kurukshetra district, and construction of government colleges at Bond Kalan in Charkhi Dadri, and Dujana in Jhajjar.

Approval was also granted for the construction of four railways under-bridges in the Loharu Assembly constituency of Bhiwani district and construction of a railway overbridge in Rohtak district.

Development works worth about Rs 71 crore were also approved under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Apart from this, for the augmentation of water supply scheme in Faridabad, approval was given for the construction of five Ranney wells at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

The meeting also approved the construction work of a railway overbridge on the Tohana-Kulana-Ratia road at Jamalpur Shekhan in Fatehabad district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat