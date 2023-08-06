Khattar: 32L families benefiting under PDS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 32 lakh families in the state were getting the benefits of the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme.

“Our government has made effective changes to simplify the Public Distribution System. Now all the work is being done online in a transparent manner, due to which the beneficiaries and depot holders do not have to face any problem in getting the ration,” said Khattar while interacting with the ration depot holders through audio-conferencing.

The depot holders said that earlier people used to come to them repeatedly to enquire when ration would arrive. But as the state government had linked information on the ration with the consumers' mobile numbers, it had brought relief to the consumers and depot holders.

Another problem, the CM said, was that miscreants would often get ration in someone else's name, or some families would get only half the ration meant for them. The government has started the EPDS portal to solve this problem, he added.

Khattar said, “Under this, automatic POS machines have been installed at 9,434 fair-price shops and the ration is being made available to consumers through them. Due to this, 100 per cent distribution of essential commodities is being done after biometric data authentication.”

Reiterating the government's commitment to women's empowerment, he said the government had reserved 33 per cent of the ration depots for women.

