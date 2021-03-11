Khattar announces Rs 81.5 cr for Agroha medical college

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Rs 81.5 crore for the extension and improvement of medical facilities at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha.

Addressing the second convocation at the medical college, the CM said Rs 25 crore would be utilised for the construction of various facilities, Rs 17 crore for hostel construction, Rs 23 crore for the purchase of various equipment and Rs 16.5 crore for other resources. Earlier, he also inaugurated the newly built Block-D of the hospital.

28K medical seats planned

The CM said the state government was committed to providing better health facilities to people in the adjoining districts. “For extending the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to more poor families, the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh. The number of BPL families will increase from 10 lakh to about 22 lakh. All these families will be provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme,” he said.

Khattar said the strength of doctors would be increased from 13,000 to 28,000 in the state. The CM called upon new doctors to realise the spirit of serving the mankind and appealed to them to make the medical sector a service mission, rather than a business.

Praising the management of the college, he said they provided excellent medical services not only to the nearby districts but also to the ailing persons from Punjab and Rajasthan during the Covid pandemic.

The CM awarded 29 medals and 255 degrees to the passouts. Dr Sapna Kundu was awarded OP Jindal Gold Medal, while Dr Bhavna Arora was awarded Ghanshyam Das Goyal Silver Medal

and Dr Aastha Dhamija

was awarded Banarasi Das Gupta Bronze Medal.