Khattar apprises PM Modi of development schemes

Chandigarh, December 24
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. During his visit, the CM informed him about the welfare schemes being run by the state government.
Addressing mediapersons, Khattar said the PM enquired in detail about the schemes being run by the Haryana Government and appreciated these. The Parivar Pehchan Patra, through which every citizen is benefiting from all other schemes in a hassle-free manner, was specifically acknowledged.
The PM was also told about the plan to make automatic BPL ration cards from January 1, 2023, through the PPP. Besides, discussion was held regarding the implementation of Swamitva Yojana in urban and rural areas. Khattar said the PM, along with G-20 members, had been invited at the inauguration of Surajkund Mela. The CM said there was an export of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the year 2019-20, which reached Rs 2 lakh crore in the year 2021-22. The GST collection of the state was also increasing continuously. Although Haryana’s population was 2 per cent, Haryana’s share in the country’s GST collection was 6 per cent.
Responding to a question regarding cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said departments had been merged to make government functioning more convenient. It had nothing to do with cabinet expansion in any way, he added.
Responding to a question regarding the MBBS bond policy, Khattar said it was a matter of satisfaction that the MBBS students had accepted the proposal put before them by the government. There were some other demands of the students as well and these would also be considered sympathetically, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...