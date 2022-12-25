Khattar apprises PM Modi of development schemes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. During his visit, the CM informed him about the welfare schemes being run by the state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Khattar said the PM enquired in detail about the schemes being run by the Haryana Government and appreciated these. The Parivar Pehchan Patra, through which every citizen is benefiting from all other schemes in a hassle-free manner, was specifically acknowledged.

The PM was also told about the plan to make automatic BPL ration cards from January 1, 2023, through the PPP. Besides, discussion was held regarding the implementation of Swamitva Yojana in urban and rural areas. Khattar said the PM, along with G-20 members, had been invited at the inauguration of Surajkund Mela. The CM said there was an export of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the year 2019-20, which reached Rs 2 lakh crore in the year 2021-22. The GST collection of the state was also increasing continuously. Although Haryana’s population was 2 per cent, Haryana’s share in the country’s GST collection was 6 per cent.

Responding to a question regarding cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said departments had been merged to make government functioning more convenient. It had nothing to do with cabinet expansion in any way, he added.

Responding to a question regarding the MBBS bond policy, Khattar said it was a matter of satisfaction that the MBBS students had accepted the proposal put before them by the government. There were some other demands of the students as well and these would also be considered sympathetically, he added.