Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approves 3 infra projects worth Rs 90.9 crore for Gurugram

Gurugram, March 11

The tenders for three infrastructure projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were approved for allotment by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday. The projects worth Rs 90.92 crore were okayed during the high-powered works purchase committee meeting.

Works okayed by panel Boosting station at Sector 16 in Gurugram to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 12.42 crore

Balance sewerage network to be laid in Gurugram Sectors 58 to 72 at a cost of Rs 26 crore

100 MLD unit No. 5 to be constructed at Rs 52.5 crore in Chandu Budhera

The projects approved include upgrading the boosting station in Sector 16 at a cost of Rs 12.42 crore. Under this project, the construction of pump house, panel room and pumping machinery would be carried out to enhance the water supply from the station towards other sectors.

The second project is for the laying of the balance sewerage network in Sectors 58 to 72 at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Under this work, the GMDA will provide and lay balance master sewer lines to make the sewerage system functional for these sectors, up to the Behrampur STP in Gurugram. This will benefit the residents of these New Gurugram sectors.

Tenders have also been approved for the construction of 100 MLD unit No. 5 in Chandu Budhera for Rs 52.5 crore. This work will be undertaken to further augment water supply in the city to cater the growing demands of the citizens in the future. In addition to this, the upgradation of existing sludge tanks of Units I, II and III will also be taken up.

Presently, 300 MLD potable water is being supplied from the Chandu WTP and work is also underway on the construction of Unit 4, with a 100-MLD capacity.

