Khattar approves co-op housing scheme for MLAs, employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) should make a policy as regards plots being returned due to the non-payment of money by allottees. He said the authority should e-auction such plots immediately.

Presiding over the 124th meeting of the HSVP today, he said many people got plots allotted, but were not able to deposit the money later on. For such people, relief should be given by making a policy, he added.

He said the authority should determine the percentage of profit made through e-auction in accordance with the amount already deposited by the allottee, so that he could receive some amount in return. Thirty-one agenda items were put before the CM at the meeting, on which he passed directions.

He approved the setting up of a cooperative group housing society scheme for employees, journalists, lawyers, sitting MLAs and former MLAs.

The lease of the centre run by the ISKCON Food Relief Foundation in Faridabad for making mid-day meals at the Sector 7 community centre was also extended.

SCs to pay only 20%

The CM has said that as per a decision pertaining to the HSVP, the SC community organisations will have to pay only 20 per cent of the total plot cost purchased for the construction of any religious, social and charitable institution. The CM said this exemption had not only been given to the SC category but also to other categories.