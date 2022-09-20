Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: BJP works for all sections of society

Kurukshetra, September 19
Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the BJP was a disciplined party and had been working for all sections of society.
The CM was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day state-level workshop of the BJP Yuva Morcha at Gita Gyan Sansthanam here.
Highlight welfare schemes
I call upon the Yuva Morcha to further strengthen the party and make people aware of the welfare policies being run by the govt. —Biplab Kumar Deb, Newly appointed haryana BJP in-charge
Addressing the Yuva Morcha, the CM said the new public welfare schemes had been implemented for all sections of society. During the BJP rule, industrial investment was encouraged and the government had taken the initiative to uplift the last person standing in the queue. The government was still trying to implement these schemes in a better way.
He said the BJP was a disciplined party in which even an ordinary worker could become Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He said his party worked for the interests of the country.
Newly appointed Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb called upon the Yuva Morcha of the party to further strengthen the party and make people aware of the welfare policies being run by the government.
Biplab Kumar Deb said the workers were the backbone of the organisation and their hard work in strengthening the organisation could not be ignored and the youth organisation of the BJP was strong and due to this, BJP will form its government again in Haryana.
He asked the Yuva Morcha to hold meetings after the completion of the two-day camp and implement the decisions taken to further strengthen the party.
State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, Sangathan Mantri Ravindra Raju, district president Rajkumar Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, BJP Yuva Morcha state chief Rahul Rana and several other leaders were present on the first day of the training camp.
