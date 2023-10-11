Khattar calls upon farmers to adopt crop diversification

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged farmers to embrace crop diversification, with the government offering incentives, including Rs 7,000 per acre to promote the cultivation of crops other than paddy, as part of the water conservation efforts.

Fasal mandi at Ganaur soon A fasal mandi spanning 550 acres in Ganaur, with an investment of Rs 2,600 crore, will be developed

A budget allocation of Rs 151 crore has been made for the removal of all high-tension wires passing over houses

Pension for senior citizens will soon be increased to Rs 3,000, the Chief Minister said

Addressing farmers during the closing ceremony of Haryana Agricultural Development Fair at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University here today, he praised the farmers for their contributions in agriculture and other fields.

Describing Haryana as a farmer-oriented state, the CM said farmers have made a lot of progress in the field of agriculture. “Farmers have started cultivating cash crops along with new crops. The government is also committed to incentivise and educate farmers on farming techniques and technology”, he added.

The CM took pride in the accomplishments of the state’s farmers and their children, who have brought glory to Haryana. He mentioned that in the recent Asian Games, Haryana’s players secured an impressive 30 per cent of the total medals.

Khattar said the apex court has affirmed Haryana’s rights concerning the SYL canal. “The canal will be constructed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives”, he said while rapping the AAP for dual stance on the issue. “Farmers understand the double-faced politics and their double-faced politics. It will not work here,” he said.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said a kisan mela will be organised in Hisar on the lines of Surajkund Fair in future with the aim of disseminating the latest agricultural research and technology to farmers.

