Khattar cautions against those playing politics in farmers’ name

Hisar, December 24

Recalling the contribution of former PM Ch Charan Singh towards the peasantry, CM Manohar Lal Khattar warned farmers against those playing politics in their name.

Addressing a gathering on the birth anniversary of Charan Singh at Singhani village of Bhiwani district today, the Chief Minister said there was a need for collaborative endeavours to promote agriculture.

Institute ‘Kisan Ratna’: Dalal Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said discussions should be held with the Centre to grant Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the Nayak community

He said a “Kisan Ratna” award should be instituted in the name of Ch Charan Singh, similar to the Bharat Ratna

“Farmers should be vigilant about political involvement. They should identify those involved staging protests and blocking roads in the name of farmers,” he said. Charan Singh was dedicated to the cause of farmers as he decided to part ways with the Congress in 1967 to establish a new political entity focused on the welfare of farmers.

Paying a tribute to the farmer leader, he said, “The state government is also pro-farmer and agriculture and farmers continue to be the focal point of state policies, with numerous ongoing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting them.”

Highlighting the transformation of the region, he said through the implementation of advanced micro-irrigation systems, the arid land had turned into a productive agricultural landscape.

He assured the fulfilment of demands put forth by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal, and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 112 crore in the Loharu constituency. “In nine years, we have approved Rs 13,800 crore for development projects in Bhiwani district, with Rs 10,400 crore already having been spent,” he said.

