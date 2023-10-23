Khattar: Crop diversification need of hour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The government aims to save around 42,480 crore litres of water during 2023-24 by ensuring the successful implementation of “Mera Pani, Meri Virasat” scheme that focuses on water conservation via crop diversification. This was stated by Chief Minister ML Khattar today. Cultivating alternative cops in place of traditional ones is the need of the hour, he said.

Under the scheme started from kharif season 2020, the government was providing financial assistance of Rs 7,000 per acre to the farmers for diversifying to alternative crops including maize, cotton, millet, pulses, vegetables and fruits, he said.

In kharif season 2020, crop diversification was adopted by 41,947 farmers on 63,743 acres and a grant of Rs 45 crore was provided to them. Due to that, 22,565 crore litres of water was saved, he said. During this kharif season, a target of 1.20 lakh acres had been set under crop diversification, on which a grant of about Rs 84 crore was likely to be given by the state government. Till July 31 this year, 32,150 farmers had registered their crops on 70,170 acres under the scheme, he added.