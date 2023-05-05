Khattar exhorts party workers to take welfare schemes to people

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the BJP district office at Sector 9 here today and exhorted party workers to reach out to people to take the welfare schemes of the government to them. The name of the office has been given “Karan Kamal”.

Recalling the journey of the BJP, which was nurtured by party leaders and workers without having any office in various districts, the CM said today was a historical day, as Karnal had become the 15th district in the state to have the party office. The remaining districts would have the party offices soon.

Pact with JJP for govt not party CM Khattar said they had a pact with the JJP for government, not for party. “The alliance is a part of the poll strategy. We did not have inter-party alliance and not at present, but the alliance for the government,” he said

On ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s attack on CM’s Jan Jamvad programme, Khattar said those who were commenting had lost their ground. “We reached villages and they got terrified. Now, people compare the previous and current governments,” he added

Accompanied by the BJP general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju, state president OP Dhankar, district president Yogendra Rana, MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former minister Shashipal Mehta and other senior party leaders, the CM congratulated the party workers and thanked them for their involvement in the construction of the party office. He said the BJP workers worked for the welfare of society, not for personal gains.

He also highlighted various government schemes and said they had provided medical treatment free of cost to around 7 lakh people and the government had spent Rs 950 crore on this.