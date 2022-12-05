Khattar for promoting Vedic science

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 4

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today said old educational techniques should be linked with the present system to promote Vedic science. He made the comments while addressing a gathering on the second day of the two-day National Vedic Science Seminar ‘Gaveshna’ at Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, here.

“We have taken many steps to promote Vedic knowledge, including setting up a research center, purchasing land for Veda University, starting Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Kaithal and Gurukul in Mata Mansa Devi temple premises and establishing a sanskrit college,” he added.

He said that efforts were being made to make Vedic and ancient knowledge a part of the mainstream.

Praising the work of Ashok Singhal, CM said he was prant pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Haryana during the Emergency.

