Khattar for promoting Vedic science

Gurugram, December 4
Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today said old educational techniques should be linked with the present system to promote Vedic science. He made the comments while addressing a gathering on the second day of the two-day National Vedic Science Seminar ‘Gaveshna’ at Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, here.
“We have taken many steps to promote Vedic knowledge, including setting up a research center, purchasing land for Veda University, starting Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Kaithal and Gurukul in Mata Mansa Devi temple premises and establishing a sanskrit college,” he added.
He said that efforts were being made to make Vedic and ancient knowledge a part of the mainstream.
Praising the work of Ashok Singhal, CM said he was prant pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Haryana during the Emergency.
