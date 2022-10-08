Khattar govt to build economic ties with Dubai

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The “mission Dubai” tour of the Chief Minister has yielded positive results in a short time as the Government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai, has finalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government for cooperation in various economic activities in Haryana.

“The Dubai tour was a “mission tour” and I am happy that the Government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai, has finalised the MoU with us. Finalising of this MoU will certainly boost investment in Haryana and economic and cultural ties between Dubai and Haryana,” the Chief Minister said.