Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar greets people on Armed Forces Flag Day

Chandigarh, December 7
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and commemorated their indomitable courage and contribution to nation-building.
He said a soldier was always ready to safeguard the nation’s borders with his invincible courage and bravery in adverse circumstances.
“The state government is committed to the welfare of the dependents of ex-servicemen and martyrs and is constantly striving for their uplift,” the CM added.
Contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund via District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Board officers, the CM urged the people to donate generously.
