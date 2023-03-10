Khattar holds marathon meeting with sarpanches

Chandigarh, March 9

Chief Manohar Lal Khattar today held a marathon meeting with sarpanches at Haryana Niwas to discuss their demands and break the impasses over the ongoing protest being carried out by the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Sources said the meeting started in the evening and the first round ended around 9.15 pm. “The first round of the meeting ended on a positive note. We have placed all our demands with explanation. The CM seemed to be inclined favourably. The next round of meeting will begin after a half an hour break. The CM will discuss the demands with the officers before taking a final call. We are hopeful that the CM will accept our demands,” a leader of the sarpanches’ association said.

The meeting was in its second round late at night till the filing of this report.

The Haryana Sarpanch Association has raised 16 demands, including increasing the limit of e-tendering system from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, entrusting the right to write ACRs of employees of all departments working at gram panchayats, in case of any deficiency in a development work, the action should be taken against officer concerned, hike in sarpanches’ remuneration from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000 and panches’ remuneration, ensuring role of sarpanch in every development work and entrusting them authority of issuing completion certificate.

They are also demanding the payments of the MGNREGA to be made within three months and it should be done at the block level.