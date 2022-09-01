Manohar Lal Khattar holds meeting on Gati Shakti plan

Chandigarh, August 31
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the Industries and Commerce Department to immediately upload the data layer related to all departments from the Geographical Information System (GIS) for the Gati Shakti Mission.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting on Gati Shakti Mission organised by the the Industries and Commerce Department at the Haryana Secretariat here today.
At the meeting, the department shared information about the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan through a presentation.
Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, said under the mission, 28 departments of the state had to upload a GIS-based data layer on Prime Minister Gati Shakti Portal.
The department has uploaded the data of 23 departments so far.
