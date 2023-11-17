Khattar holds roadshow in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, Novermber 16

During a roadshow in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seemed confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state. Khattar asserted that a BJP-led government would work towards resolving issues like crimes and drug addiction.

