Khattar holds roadshow in Rajasthan

Chandigarh, Novermber 16
During a roadshow in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seemed confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state. Khattar asserted that a BJP-led government would work towards resolving issues like crimes and drug addiction.
Tribune Shorts
