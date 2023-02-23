Khattar-Hooda clash over e-tendering, debt figures

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a one-to-one duel on e-tendering and debt figures during the former’s reply to the discussion on Governor’s Address. The two leaders confronted each other with couplets, while Khattar asserted that he wanted to root out the corruption.

Poetic duel Taunting Opposition, Khattar said: Vo bole itna ki kal akhbaar mein chaa gaye, waqt gujra toh aaj raddi ho gaye (They said so much that it was published in the newspaper yesterday. Time has passed, today it has become trash)

Hooda replied: Kuch der khamoshi hai, phir shor aayega, aapka waqt hai, hamara daur aayega (There is silence for a while, then there will be noise. It’s your time now, our time too will come)

On e-tendering in panchayat works and confrontation with newly elected sarpanches, Khattar said sarpanches could get work costing up to Rs 2 lakh done on their own, but for work between Rs 2-25 lakh, contracts would be allotted through e-tendering. “Kisi ki marzi nahin chalegi (No one can allot tender on his own). A transparent procedure has been adopted. Those panchayat representatives who had spent money during recently concluded elections are upset and are demanding more money. We are fighting the battle for the future generations and will not let the public money go into some pockets,” he said.

Hooda stood up and asked: “You don’t trust your elected representatives? E-tendering is a scam as sometimes portals work and sometimes don’t. You carry out PWD (Public Works Department) works through e-tendering. Has corruption ended there?”

Khattar replied that it had decreased and added that about 500 tenders were halted in the last three months where there was more than a 10 per cent escalation in cost.

On debt, Khattar said it was within permissible limits while Hooda read out from CAG figures, stating that liabilities of the state were over Rs 3 lakh crore.

When the CM demanded the documents to support his claims, Hooda refused and said Khattar could ask his officers to download them. On Khattar’s persistence, Hooda finally agreed to submit the papers but said the CM could keep their copy and return the original to him. The House burst into laughter seeing the two leaders fighting over papers.

For Group C and D jobs, Khattar announced that the Common Entrance Test (CET) would be conducted every year.

While stating that rooting out corruption is his passion, Khattar said Rs 1,150 crore had been saved while removing ghost beneficiaries from the system. He added that the more human interference could be reduced, the lesser corruption would be, and making e-governance and services online was a step in that direction.

On the issue of compensation for crop damage, the CM said it would be given through a portal on which the farmers would upload the details of the damage within seven days while patwari, kanungo and tehsildar would upload data separately without sharing the information with each other. Later, the figures would be verified for deciding relief.