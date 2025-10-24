Khattar insulted Ambedkar’s contribution, says Congress

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president (HPCC) Rao Narender Singh on Thursday accused Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of insulting Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's contributions. In a press statement, Singh described Khattar’s statement as shameful and unfortunate.

During a programme, Khattar had said that since Ambedkar was the head of the drafting committee of the Constitution, he was being credited with writing it, though one person did not write it. Giving an analogy, he had stated that country is run by the Union Government but credit is given to the Prime Minister. He had added the military fights wars, but the credit goes to the chief.

Rao Narendra Singh said that the Union Minister’s statement was not only an “insult to the contribution of Babasaheb, the architect of the Constitution, but also hurts the sentiments of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived sections of the country and the state.”

“Babasaheb not only gave India its Constitution but also laid the foundation of equality, justice and rights,” he said. He added that the Congress firmly stands by the ideas and ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and strongly condemns such remarks. He demanded a public apology from the minister.

On the other hand, Khattar clarified that he didn’t say anything wrong. “Without BR Ambedkar, we couldn’t imagine the Constitution…He was the ‘nirmata’ (creator) of the Constitution...In fact, it was the Congress that distorted the Constitution,” he said.