Khattar lays stone of Smart City projects in Karnal worth Rs31.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 3

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone of five projects worth Rs 31.5 crore of the Smart City Mission. He laid the foundation stone of the synthetic hockey ground in Kailash which would be of high standard and would be constructed at the cost of Rs 14.05 crore. Besides, the CM laid the foundation stone of 21 parks, which will be developed at the cost of Rs 5.82 crore in Sector 32 and 33.

A community centre and yoga shed will also be constructed at the cost of Rs 3.78 crores at Sardar Milkha Singh Hockey Stadium in the city. As many as 63 roads and lanes of Phoosgarh will be constructed at the cost of Rs 3.78 crore. Besides, the road between Tau Devi Lal Chowk and Maharana Pratap Chowk at the cost of Rs 4.08 crore will be strengthened and repaired.

On the demand of Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar, the CM also announced an indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 2 crore on the premises of proposed synthetic hockey stadium in Kailash.

“Whenever I come to Karnal, I inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various projects. Today, I laid the foundation stones of five projects worth Rs 31.5 crores. Due to Assembly session, I could not come to Karnal for some time, but today I will review various projects and will get them finished at the earliest,” said the CM. The CM also listened to the grievances of the public at the PWD Rest House.