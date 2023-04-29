Khattar: Moral education must in NCF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said that there was a need to introduce moral education in school curriculum to allow children to become cultured and knowledgeable.

The CM presided over a meeting of officials of the Directorate of School Education at Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula on the National Curriculum Framework 2023. Education Minister Kanwar Pal was also present at the meeting.

Khattar reviewed the school curriculum and held a detailed discussion with the officials regarding the amount of time to be devoted to each subject for students’ character-building.

He said moving in this direction, the state government had set a target of fully implementing the National Education Policy 2020 by 2025. “The state government is making constant efforts to provide quality education to every child and reduce the dropout rate in the state,” he added.