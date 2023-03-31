Khattar pays obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple

Panchkula, March 30
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami here today. Amid the chanting of mantras, he performed a yajna and “kanya pujan”, following which, the CM inaugurated a blood donation awareness camp organised at the temple premises.
Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said after visiting the temple he was apprised about various development works being carried out by Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board. The executive and board members told the CM that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing every year.
Meanwhile, over 1.20 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Devi temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir on the last day of the nine-day Navratri festival. Donations worth Rs 31.48 lakh, besides gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at the three shrines.
The deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of more than Rs 25.01 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, over Rs 5.02 lakh at the Kalka temple and more than Rs 1.43 lakh at Chandi Mata temple. Besides cash, devotees offered two gold and 50 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple and two gold and 61 silver items at Kali Mata temple in Kalka as donation.
