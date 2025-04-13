Khattar: PM has promoted transparency, development rooted in nationalistic ideology

Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an ideological transformation in Indian politics in the past 11 years. He recalled the PM’s famous remark, “nation first, I second,” contrasting it with the Congress leaders' remark, “I first, instead of the nation.”

Addressing a gathering of active BJP workers at the “Sakriya Karyakarta Sammelan” held at Krishna Kripa Dham in the city, Khattar emphasised the growing strength and commitment of the party’s core cadre across the country.

Highlighting key achievements under Modi's leadership, Khattar cited the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign launched from Panipat, the construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Viksit Bharat Yatra aimed at raising awareness among citizens. “Over 40 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the past 11 years,” he said, adding that International Yoga Day has now been recognised by 177 countries.

Advertisement

“PM has launched several campaigns that have promoted transparency and development, all rooted in a nationalistic ideology,” he said.

Khattar also appreciated the work of active party members and said, “An active member is not merely a supporter but someone who actively takes the party’s ideology and initiatives to the people.”

Advertisement

Khattar pointed out that Haryana alone now has 45,000 active BJP members, compared to just 3,500 in 1996-97. "Active members are the pivot of the party," he added.

Reflecting on the BJP’s ideological journey, he traced its origins from the formation of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 to the establishment of the BJP in 1980. He reminded the workers that 2025 will mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and encouraged them to understand and align with the core values of the sangh, even though it was not a political organisation.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, in his address on BJP’s organisational growth, said the party had built a distinct identity by the 1990s. He lauded the unmatched contribution of Dr Mangalsen in strengthening the organisation and praised the development witnessed during Manohar Lal’s tenure as Chief Minister after 2014. Anand also credited current CM Nayab Singh Saini for continuing the momentum.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta spoke on the transformation the BJP had brought to Indian politics, stating that after 2014, a wave of nationalism has surged across the country. “There has been balanced development in every sector and people now feel a deep sense of national security,” she said.

District BJP president Praveen Lathar pledged to fulfil his organisational responsibilities with dedication and honesty, and said the party would be further strengthened at every village and booth level.