Khattar reaches out to voters in Shahzadpur

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today reached out to rural voters in Shahzadpur block and understood their problems as part of the Chief Minister’s Jan Samvad Programme here .

The Chief Minister, who started his Jan Samvad programmes, said, “I have come here as a family member to listen to the problems of the people and get them resolved. Over the past six months of the programme, 26,000 applications have been received, of which nearly 7,000 have already been resolved and remaining are in the process. All issues and complaints are recorded and managed through the online portal.”

During the Jan Samvad, while the CM kept his focus on mentioning the welfare schemes being run by the government, the locals had a list of long-pending issues.

Village sarpanches and residents raised issues of poor roads, drainage, sewerage system, aged trees, stadiums, NDC, sanitation, repair of dharmashala and religious places and power supply. The CM directed the officials of the departments concerned to resolve the issues.

The CM approved a sewerage system for Shahzadpur village and announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the construction work of the Radha-Krishna Bal Ashram at Naraiangarh.

During the programme, the CM handed over pension certificates to 12 elderly persons.

The CM held a meeting with farmer leaders to discuss the issue of pending dues of Naraingarh sugar mills.

BKU (Chaurni) district Chief Malkeet Singh, said, “We were holding a peaceful demonstration but the administration arranged a meeting with the Chief Minister in which the Chief Minister assured us that Rs 8.50 crore would be transferred into the accounts of the farmers in 4-5 days and the remaining payment cleared soon after the mill begins its operation.”

Meanwhile, another group of farmers was apprehended by the police for holding a demonstration over the same issue.

Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader Dharm Vir Dhindsa said, “As many as 44 farmers were apprehended and taken to the CIA-Shahazadpur police station. We will continue to raise farmers’ issues.

#Ambala #Manohar Lal Khattar