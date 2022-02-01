Haryana CM Khattar releases Rs 5.3 cr under welfare scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar released a premium amount of Rs 5.33 crore to 3,14,446 beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY) during a state-level function held through video conferencing here today.

“Our target is to cover maximum beneficiaries under all schemes by March 31. Therefore, those who are eligible to get benefits but are yet to enroll themselves should ensure the registration at the earliest,” he said.

During the programme, out of the 3,14,446 beneficiaries under the MMPSY, 29 beneficiaries enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and all three Maandhan schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PMSYMY) and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Mandhan Pension Yojana (PMLVMY) also received the scheme acknowledgement letter from the Chief Minister, while the rest received the same from their respective DCs. Under the MMPSY, beneficiaries are eligible to get a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year and this amount will be used to pay the beneficiary’s share of centrally sponsored schemes for pension and insurance, said the Chief Minister.

“During today’s programme, an amount of Rs 3,32,82,480 has been released directly into the accounts of 1,00,856 beneficiaries of the PMJJBY, Rs 21,94,992 to 1,82,916 beneficiaries of the PMSBY and Rs 1,78,22,500 to 30,674 beneficiaries of Maandhan scheme (PMKMY, PMSYMY, PMLVMY),” said the Chief Minister.

He said the MMPSY scheme was an umbrella of five central government schemes wherein the premium of PMJJBY, PMSBY and three Maandhan schemes (PMKMY, PMSYMY, PMLVMY) under MMPSY, would be reimbursed to the beneficiaries whose family income was less than or equal to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum.

#Khattar