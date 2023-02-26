 Khattar releases mascot, logo of forest sports meet : The Tribune India

Khattar releases mascot, logo of forest sports meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today released the logo and mascot of the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, today. School Education and Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was also present on the occasion.

Khattar said it was a matter of pride that Haryana was the host of the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet. Prior to this, the sports meet was successfully organised twice in the state — the 10th meet in 2003 and the 13th one in 2013.

This time, the sports meet will be organised from March 10 to 14, in which nearly 2,500 participants from all states, the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, union territories and personnel form forest research wings and institutes are expected to participate. The Chief Minister named the mascot of the sports meet as “Krish”.

The Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India, organises the meet on an annual basis, the responsibility of which is assigned to a state. With the aim to promote sports in the Forest Department, the First All India Forest Sports Meet was organised in Hyderabad in 1993. So far, the meet has been organised 25 times.

The logo for the meet prominently displays a ‘black buck’ — an animal that finds prominent place in Haryana’s history and culture and is also the state animal. The state map in the logo depicts that Haryana, which is hosting the sports meet, is at the forefront of sports and one of the fast-progressing states in all fields.

The images between the spokes of the circle of the logo indicate the sports meet and also the popular games in Haryana. The leaves on the upper part signify the forest fraternity. In the Indian mythology, a black buck is considered the charioteer of Lord Krishna and is also described as the chariot of Vayu (the wind god), and Chandra (the moon god) at some places.

The main venue for the sports meet will be Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. Most of the events will be organised at the stadium, which include athletic events such as race, walk, relays, hurdles, discuss throw, javelin throw, hammer throw, long jump, high jump, shot put and triple jump. There will be indoor games such as badminton, carom, table tennis and chess and field games, including basketball, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball and tug of war.

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

