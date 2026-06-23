Khattar seeks expanded rail facilities for Karnal

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to press for enhanced facilities at Karnal railway station, one of the country’s oldest railway stations, established by the British in 1892.

Advertisement

The station is expected to receive stoppages for several key trains, along with passenger amenities such as lifts and escalators, particularly benefiting elderly passengers and women. The development was announced by Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand following the meeting between the two ministers.

Advertisement

Anand said passenger facilities at the station would soon be expanded, bringing significant benefits to passengers, senior citizens, students, traders and residents of the region. The proposed developments are expected to improve rail connectivity and provide more convenient and efficient services for commuters.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting between Khattar and Vaishnaw.

“A letter had earlier been sent to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by me on behalf of the people of Karnal, urging the expansion of railway facilities, additional train stoppages and the overall development of Karnal railway station,” Anand said.

Advertisement

He said the matter was discussed during the meeting between the Railway Minister and Khattar at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. As Karnal’s Member of Parliament, Khattar strongly raised several public-interest issues related to the railway station. These included demands for additional train stoppages, installation of lifts for the convenience of senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, construction of an underpass, and the provision of other modern passenger amenities.

“Our demands have been placed before the Railway Minister, who has assured us that they will be fulfilled. Following the meeting, officials from the Railway Ministry also visited Karnal railway station. These facilities will soon be available at our railway station,” Anand claimed.

He said the proposed developments would help transform Karnal railway station into a modern, well-equipped and passenger-friendly rail hub.

Anand also expressed gratitude to Khattar for effectively presenting the aspirations and concerns of the people of Karnal before the Union government and ensuring that these important public issues received due priority.