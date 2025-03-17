DT
Home / Haryana / Khattar slams Cong for blaming EVMs for electoral defeats

Khattar slams Cong for blaming EVMs for electoral defeats

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has criticised the Congress for its repeated allegations against electronic voting machines (EVMs). He said that Congress leaders should introspect on their failures, instead of blaming EVMs. "Those who do not know how to...
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has criticised the Congress for its repeated allegations against electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He said that Congress leaders should introspect on their failures, instead of blaming EVMs. “Those who do not know how to dance blame the floor,” he said.

He said this while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a meeting with prominent people of Karnal late on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, Khattar discussed various issues with prominent people and industrialists. He took suggestions about the development of the district and emphasised on the overall development of the district.

Khattar emphasised on the importance of lifting the living standards of the underprivileged and sought suggestions from them on how to achieve this goal. Khattar — on being asked about the meeting — said, “Karnal is part of my Lok Sabha constituency. I regularly meet different sections of society. I had a meeting over tea with industrialists where we discussed business, challenges, party expansion and social service.”

When asked about the recent grenade attack on a temple in Punjab, Khattar expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the state and urged the Punjab Government to remain on high alert. “If it does not stay alert, the public will teach it a lesson,” he warned.

Khattar also highlighted the positive impact of the ‘triple-engine government’ in Haryana, referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre, state and civic body-level.

On speculation about his potential appointment as BJP’s national president, Khattar chose to remain non-committal, simply thanking the media for their interest.

