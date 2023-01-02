Khattar starts New Year with millet breakfast

Chandigarh, January 1
Moving ahead on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 2023 as the “International Year of Millets”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar started the New Year with the breakfast of millets.
The CM said millets were essential for both health and environment. The Haryana IAS Officers Association today organised “Millets Breakfast” at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh, to spread the message of promoting the use of millets. On this occasion, Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister, along with Cabinet ministers, MLAs and top officials enjoyed the delicacies made from millets. Appreciating the initiative, the CM said elicacies made from millets were not only beneficial for health, but farmers were also becoming financially strong.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...