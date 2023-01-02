Khattar starts New Year with millet breakfast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Moving ahead on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 2023 as the “International Year of Millets”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar started the New Year with the breakfast of millets.

The CM said millets were essential for both health and environment. The Haryana IAS Officers Association today organised “Millets Breakfast” at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh, to spread the message of promoting the use of millets. On this occasion, Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister, along with Cabinet ministers, MLAs and top officials enjoyed the delicacies made from millets. Appreciating the initiative, the CM said elicacies made from millets were not only beneficial for health, but farmers were also becoming financially strong.