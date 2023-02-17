Khattar to table Budget on Feb 23

Chandigarh, February 16
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Vidhan Sabha today decided that the discussion on Governor’s Address would be carried out for two days — February 21 and 22, and CM Manohar Lal Khattar would present the Budget on February 23.
The day Budget would be presented, no other business would be carried out.
As Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had not been keeping well, Congress chief whip BB Batra attended the BAC meeting.
Batra said: “I demanded three days for discussing Governor’s Address, but the Chief Minister wanted to present the Budget on February 23. Also, we wanted to have the second leg of the session from March 17 to March 24 instead of up to March 22, but I was told that there was not enough business. Now, the decision rests with the House.”
There will be eight meetings from February 20 to March 22, and a holiday from February 24 to March 16. During this, special committees of the Legislative Assembly will study budget proposals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...