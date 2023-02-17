Khattar to table Budget on Feb 23

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Vidhan Sabha today decided that the discussion on Governor’s Address would be carried out for two days — February 21 and 22, and CM Manohar Lal Khattar would present the Budget on February 23.

The day Budget would be presented, no other business would be carried out.

As Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had not been keeping well, Congress chief whip BB Batra attended the BAC meeting.

Batra said: “I demanded three days for discussing Governor’s Address, but the Chief Minister wanted to present the Budget on February 23. Also, we wanted to have the second leg of the session from March 17 to March 24 instead of up to March 22, but I was told that there was not enough business. Now, the decision rests with the House.”

There will be eight meetings from February 20 to March 22, and a holiday from February 24 to March 16. During this, special committees of the Legislative Assembly will study budget proposals.