Khattar, Vij visit memorial to 1857 heroes in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited the under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial), being built to commemorate the sacrifice of the 1857 revolt heroes, in Ambala Cantonment. He was accompanied by Home Minister Anil Vij.

Officials gave a presentation and shared details about the project, artwork and exhibition work. The memorial is being constructed on 22 acres and nearly 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

The memorial will have an interpretation centre, open air theatre, museum, auditorium, waterbody and connecting bridge, memorial tower, information centre, helipad and underground double basement parking.

Khattar said: “There is a belief that the 1857 revolt started from Meerut, while the historians have established that the revolt started from Ambala. The memorial will motivate and inspire the future generations. They will be able to get information about the martyrs.”

The Chief Minister also issued directions to the officials on this occasion.

Vij said he had been raising the demand for the memorial in the Assembly since 2000 so that people could know about the right history. “The unsung heroes of the 1857 revolt never got their due and when the BJP came to power, I raised the issue with the CM, who agreed to get the memorial constructed. A committee of historians has also been constituted for this project. With the completion of this project, Ambala Cantonment will become a tourist destination as well. A science museum is also being constructed near the memorial,” he said.

Later during the day, the CM also visited Vij’s residence in Ambala Cantonment. Amit Aggarwal, Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, and Renu S Phulia, Commissioner, Ambala Division, and officials of the PWD (B&R) and district administration were present on the occasion.