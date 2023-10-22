Khattar visits Nuh for first time after communal flare-up

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 21

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited Nalhar village of Nuh today, in his first trip to the district after the July 31 communal clashes.

Khattar met those affected by the violence and also offered prayers at Nalheshwar Mahadev temple in Nalhar village where a religious procession was attacked.

The CM visited the house of Shakti Singh (35), a resident of Bhadas village, who lost his life in the violence and offered his condolences to his family. He also issued directions to the officers concerned to make arrangements for the education of Shakti Singh’s children.

Six persons were killed in the Nuh violence, most of them during the attack, while a Muslim cleric had died in Gurugram. Interacting with the residents, Khattar expressed strong disapproval of the events that transpired on July 31, saying every citizen condemned such incidents and these should have never occurred. He also laid the foundation stone for a ‘yagyashala’ at the Gurukul in Bhadas village.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nuh