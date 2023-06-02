Khattar wants Panjab varsity affiliation for colleges in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The Haryana Government today issued a statement that positive steps had been taken towards the restoration of the state’s share in Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, and the affiliation of the state’s colleges with the varsity.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit chaired a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday regarding issues related to the PU.

As per the Haryana Government’s press statement, Purohit said today a lot of development was taking place in the field of education and the governments should work to make education accessible to rural areas as well. He exhorted both chief ministers that the matters related to the PU should be taken forward with mutual consent.

“The issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges to the PU is not a big issue; it is possible to do so. This collaboration of Haryana and Punjab will certainly be a good start,” he added.

At the meeting, Khattar said under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to the varsity. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

“In today’s era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all states should be further strengthened. Therefore, Haryana colleges should be affiliated with the PU,” said the CM.

“The Haryana Government, along with the Centre, will take the PU forward so that the university becomes prosperous and its needs are fulfilled,” he said.

The CM suggested to the Punjab Government that if colleges of Punjab also wanted to work in association with Haryana for the future of the youth, they were welcome.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann sought some time to finalise these subjects, following which a meeting was scheduled on June 5.

Make education accessible to all

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit chaired meeting with CMs of Haryana, Punjab on the matter and discussed affiliation of state’s colleges with the university

The governments should work to make education accessible to everyone, even in rural areas, said Governor Purohit