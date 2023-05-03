Khattar’s heckling case: Cancellation report opposed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Sandeep Nandal, marshal of the Haryana Assembly, has opposed the cancellation report in the FIR registered against nine Akali leaders, including Bikram Majithia and Sharanjit Dhillon, for allegedly restraining and misbehaving with CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the precincts of the House on March 10, 2021.

Nandal recorded the statement before the court of Dr Amar Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, today after the police filed a cancellation report in the FIR for the second time.

He said he was not satisfied with the reprobe done by the Chandigarh Police and would file a protest petition against the cancellation report.

The Chandigarh Police had registered the case on March 13, 2021, on the complaint Nandal, who said the CM was giving a press briefing on the day’s session in the precincts of the Assembly, when nine SAD MLAs, accompanied by six-seven persons protested and tried to attack him. They misbehaved and interrupted the CM’s event.