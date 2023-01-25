Khemka seeks Vigilance posting

Chandigarh, January 24
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and offered “to root out corruption” with a posting in the Vigilance Department.
In his letter, Khemka said he sacrificed his service career in his zeal to end corruption. He wrote “lopsided distribution of work does not serve public interest”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...