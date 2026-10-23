‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ to promote sustainable farming: Chouhan

The campaign will focus on balanced fertiliser use, crop rotation and effective stubble management, with the Central Government aiming to reach one crore farmers.

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Addressing farmers, Chouhan cautioned against excessive fertiliser use, saying it could harm soil health. He said the campaign would disseminate scientific information and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

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Praising Haryana farmers for stubble management, he urged them to refrain from burning crop residue, saying the practice killed beneficial insects, caused air pollution and adversely affected people’s health.

Chouhan asked farmers to get their soil tested and follow recommendations based on Soil Health Cards rather than compete with neighbouring farmers over fertiliser use. Balanced nutrient management, he said, could reduce input costs while preserving soil fertility.

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Calling himself a servant of farmers, Chouhan said the Narendra Modi-led government would protect their dignity and self-respect.

Addressing concerns over natural farming, he said it could yield good returns if practised scientifically. He advised farmers with three to five acres to initially adopt natural farming on one acre before gradually expanding it.

The interaction also covered indigenous cattle conservation, better prices for indigenous cow milk, sex-sorted semen technology and the role of cow dung and urine in natural farming.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi, ICAR Director-General Dr ML Jat, agricultural scientists and progressive farmers attended.