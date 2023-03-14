Khungai-Kablana road cries for repair

THE Khungai-Kablana road has been in a pathetic condition for the past several months, resulting in inconvenience to commuters and residents here. It has developed deep potholes, which are an open invitation to accidents. Driving on the road during the night is a risky affair. The issue has been raised with the local authorities several times, but to no avail. Sumit Kumar, Jhajjar

Stray dog terror in Rohtak

A number of stray dogs can be seen roaming in streets and marketplaces of the Rohtak city. They scare away pedestrians and attack commuters riding two-wheelers, which has often led to mishaps. Several cases of dog bite have recently been reported. The MC authorities must not be ignorant towards such civic issues. Sudhir, Rohtak

Poor quality road repair work

ROADS in the Faridabad city are in a poor condition. Every second road here is either potholed or severely damaged. The quality of road repair work carried out is inferior, leading to the existing reality. The authorities concerned must get the roads repaired at the earliest.

DEVINDER SINGH SURJEWALA, Faridabad

