Kidnapped child rescued, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 1

The Karnal police on Saturday solved a case of abduction of 9-year-old boy Preet, a resident of Jundla village, in a few hours after being allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. One of the accused is still absconding. The police arrested one person and seized an e-rickshaw used in committing crime.

Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-2, said they got information regarding the kidnap at 12 pm. The family members received a ransom call of Rs 50 lakh. The police examined the CCTV cameras and call history. SP Ganga Ram Punia immediately constituted teams to rescue the boy.

“The Sadar police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, and started a search operation,” said Inspector Lal. The police arrested Naveen, a resident of Vikas Nagar. Naveen, along with his cousin Anil, a resident of Karnal and the victim’s uncle, hatched the conspiracy to kidnap. The investigation revealed that Anil was suffering losses in finance business. Anil took the boy from his home and handed him over to Naveen, who later demanded the ransom. “The accused will be produced in the court on Sunday, and we will try to take him on remand to determine the involvement of others,” added the inspector.