Gurugram: Kidnapped child rescued, suspect held

Gurugram, March 13

The anti-trafficking unit of the Gurugram police rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old child from a house at Garhi village on Tuesday. The team also arrested the suspect, who had allegedly kidnapped the child, and handed over the child to his parents.

The accused was identified as Dharampal (45), alias Bittu, alias Ravan, a resident of Garhi village, where he was living as a tenant with his mother and two children. Dharampal revealed that his sister did not have a child so he kidnapped the kid. However, when his sister refused to take the child, he kept it in his house and took care of him, the police said.

The child was kidnapped from the Ram Vihar colony area on February 26, while an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station on February 27. “The accused is a labourer and kidnapped the child for his sister. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” said Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar.

