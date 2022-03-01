Kidnapped delivery boy rescued, six nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 28

The Gurugram police rescued a delivery boy working for Swiggy from Rajasthan following the arrest of six men who allegedly kidnapped the delivery boy for revenge. The police said the dispute was over an earphone lead. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station and the police are questioning the accused.

But in the complaint filed by Rohit Meena, a native of Rajasthan, he said he was living as a tenant in Umarpur Nangli village with Vikas and Pintu Lal Meena. It was Saturday afternoon when some men, including Lokesh and Chotu thrashed Pintu Lal Meena over some issue of money transaction. “The matter was over on that day but it was in the wee hours on Sunday when some masked men came at our room and thrashed Pintu again and later kidnapped him”, said Rohit Meena. Later the Alwar police informed the police that all six accused were detained and the delivery boy Pintu Lal Meena was rescued. —