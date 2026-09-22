Kidnapped Panipat boy rescued, 2 arrested

The Panipat police have rescued a five-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted from Purewal Colony in Panipat and arrested two persons in this connection. The accused, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended from the Delhi national highway Narela bypass on Monday evening.

As per the police, the child was allegedly abducted for the purpose of selling him. One of the accused had been living in a rented room at Dahar village for nearly five months. Both accused were produced in the court on Tuesday and were taken on six-day police remand to determine to whom the child was to be sold and other persons involved in the network.

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While interacting with mediapersons at the Mini-Secretariat on Tuesday, Panipat Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan said the incident was reported on September 15, when the five-year-old was allegedly abducted while playing near his father's meat cart in Purewal Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Old Industrial Area police station. Soon after receiving the information, teams from the police station and all three CIA units reached the spot and launched a search operation.

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Considering the seriousness of the case, multiple police teams were mobilised across the district. The investigation and search operation were assigned to the team of CIA-1 Inspector Virender. As many as 30 police personnel worked on the case and examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the area and along routes leading away from the crime scene.

Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the CIA-1 team traced the accused and rescued the child safely from the Delhi GT Road near Narela bypass on September 21, she said, adding that arrested accused were identified as Shankar Lal, a native of Bhargawa in Shahjahanpur district of UP and currently residing as a tenant in Dahar, Panipat, and Samratjya, alias Suraj, a resident of Jaipalpur in Sitapur, UP. During preliminary interrogation, the police found that both accused had previous criminal records. One theft case has been registered against each in UP, and both are known to each other.

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During questioning, it came to the fore that a few days before the abduction, Suraj had asked Shankar to abduct a young child and bring him to Lucknow, offering him Rs 1 lakh in return. Suraj allegedly told him that he had already made arrangements to sell the child, said the SP.

She further said that Shankar reached the colony on September 15 afternoon and spent around two to three hours moving around the locality. In the evening, he allegedly noticed the child playing near his father's cart. The accused lured the boy by offering him a samosa and then carried him away. They took a bus to Delhi from outside the Siwah bus stand and then travelled with the child to Lucknow, where he met Suraj. On September 21, both travelled with the child from Lucknow to Delhi, where the CIA-1 team apprehended them and rescued the boy.

SP patted the back of the police personnel for tracing the accused and rescuing the child.