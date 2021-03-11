Kidnapped youth rescued after encounter in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 23

The Panipat police rescued a 27-year-old kidnapped youth following an encounter with the accused near Rajakheri village on the Kutani road here in the wee hours of Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kuamar Sawan, during in a press conference, said the CIA-1 unit of the district police nabbed four accused, of which two received bullet injuries in their legs during the brief encounter.

The accused, identified as Neeraj alias Sonu Baba of Bharat Nagar, Sourabh of Saini Colony and Ankur of Dolra Titawi village of Muzaffar Nagar, were arrested on the spot while Praveen of Muzaffar Nagar was nabbed while rescuing the youth.

The police team recovered two country-made pistols from the accused, he said.

The SP said Neeraj Saini, a shopkeeper, who owned a kiryana shop on Babbail road, was kidnapped in a white-coloured Bolero vehicle in broad daylight two days ago from Saini Colony.

Following his brother Ashish Saini’s complaint, a case was registered and the CIA unit incharge Inspector Rajpal Singh and his team were directed to investigate the case, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Ashish received a ransom call in which the kidnappers demanded Rs 80 lakh. He shared the information with the police.

The CIA-1 team also received a tip-off in the wee hours on Monday that some youths in a Bolero vehicle were trying to commit some crime. The team immediately reached the spot but the youths opened fire on the personnel. In retaliation, the police also opened fire on them and two men got bullet injuries in their legs, the SP added. The team rescued Neeraj Saini, who was tied with a rope in a field, around 1 km from the spot, and nabbed the fourth accused, said the SP.

Accused Sourabh was a roadside vendor who sold noodles near an old vegetable market and lived in Saini Colony. He knew that Neeraj’s family was rich so he was planning to kidnap him for the past two months. The other accused, Neeraj alias Baba, has a criminal record. He ran away from the Ambala jail with other inmates two years ago, the SP said.

